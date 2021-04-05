WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County collaborative COVID-19 clinic at Jefferson Community College has opened registration for vaccine appointments from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
According to a news release Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, the clinic will be distributing first-dose shots of the Moderna vaccine. Registration is available online at jcphs.org, and all currently eligible populations in New York state can sign up.
People aged 65 and older without reliable internet access can call the county Office for the Aging to make an appointment at 315-785-3191.
The clinic also offers a sign-up list for additional doses in the event more vaccines are received than appointments made. Those interested can sign up at hidrb.com/signup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.