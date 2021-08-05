WATERTOWN — As of Wednesday, Jefferson Community College has updated its COVID-19 protocols and reinstated a mask mandate for all students and employees, regardless of vaccination status.
The mandate comes as concern over COVID-19, namely the delta variant, rises and the levels of community transmission increase in many counties. Jefferson County, at a positivity rate of 2%, is currently listed at the moderate level. The county’s transmission rate was less than 1% a month ago.
Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and who are on campus regularly, will be required to test weekly for COVID-19. Fully vaccinated students can opt-out of weekly testing by submitting proof of vaccination.
Prospective students and visitors are encouraged to make appointments before visiting the college campus. Walk-in services and virtual appointments will continue.
JCC faculty are to report back on Monday, Aug. 23, and instruction is set to begin a week later.
