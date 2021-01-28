WATERTOWN — It’s official. Jefferson County will be getting its own COVID-19 vaccination site.
The vaccination site will be set up at the Jefferson Community College campus on Coffeen Street, according to an announcement Thursday from the county.
The preparation and planning is complete, according to the announcement, and the site could be up and running as early as next week, so long as the supply is available. The site will operate two days a week, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman and north country control room member Scott A. Gray confirmed Thursday that this new vaccination site is not a state-run site, but so long as the rollout goes smoothly, he will move to have the hub designated as a state-run site.
Mr. Gray said for the time being, the site is open only to Jefferson County residents. But this may change once supply increases.
Kinney Drugs will also host a two-day vaccine clinic at JCC this weekend. This clinic is not associated with this new JCC hub.
The store announced Thursday that appointments to receive the vaccine at the Coffeen Street campus were open, and all the slots were taken by Thursday afternoon.
Mr. Gray said Thursday that some of the Kinney stores in the county have received Moderna vaccines, while others have received Pfizer’s. Due to the extremely low temperature at which Pfizer vaccines must be stored, the drug store is pooling its resources to have a vaccine clinic in one place this weekend to administer all 975 Pfizer vaccine doses it received for its county stores.
Once approval from the state Department of Health is received, Carthage Area Hospital, JCC, Jefferson County Public Health Service, North Country Family Health Center, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and the Volunteer Transportation Center will work together to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible in Phases 1a and 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, once vaccines arrive in Jefferson County.
“I want to thank the people of Jefferson County for their patience as we take on the most significant undertaking in public health’s modern history,” Ginger B. Hall, director of Jefferson County Public Health, said in a prepared statement Thursday. “We have a plan to vaccinate every eligible resident, but it will take time.”
The plan outlines that, once vaccines become available, the clinics will run Thursdays and Saturdays and will be targeted to specific groups. Thursdays will be for those over 65 years old and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. Health care personnel and first responders in medical roles that make up Phase 1a will continue to be vaccinated in local health care facilities, according to the release.
Once vaccine availability is secured, appointments will made online and a phone number will be provided to assist those who are unable to make an appointment online.
Walk-ins will not be accepted — appointments must be made, according to the release.
Community members will need to provide proof of their eligibility status. Per state guidelines, this may include an employee identification card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. If a person is eligible due to age, they should bring a form of ID that includes their date of birth.
“Jefferson Community College is inextricably linked to the community we serve, and we are grateful and excited to have our campus approved as a vaccination site,” JCC President Ty A. Stone said in a prepared statement. “This important collaboration with our local agencies demonstrates our commitment to working together to beat this pandemic.”
The partners submitted a plan to the state to combine allotments of the vaccine and run a mass vaccination point of dispersal (POD) at JCC. It’s not clear when the plans were submitted. The plan was approved and touted as a potential model other local areas may be able to use.
JCC was chosen as a “premier” location, according to the county, because its large gymnasium allows for social distancing and provides space to vaccinate and observe hundreds of people.
The Volunteer Transportation Center will provide transportation services for those community members who can’t easily access the vaccination POD.
The vaccination POD will be able to adjust its capacity depending on the weekly allocation from the state to each partner. The POD will also be able to accommodate and plan for timely second doses as this is critical to the vaccination efficacy. Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines require a second dose about three weeks after the first is administered.
The two closest state-run vaccination sites, in Potsdam and Utica, are more than an hour drive from Watertown. Mr. Gray said last week that is far too long of a drive for many of the county’s senior citizens, who currently make up a large percentage of those eligible to receive a dose.
In recent weeks, vaccination clinics run by Public Health and Samaritan Medical Center have received far fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than they requested or anticipated. Mr. Gray argued that the state was diverting doses from community recipients to support their own, state-run sites.
Jonah Bruno, spokesperson for the DOH, disagreed with that position, and said the issue was that vaccine doses weren’t being allocated to the states efficiently by the federal government.
Mr. Gray said, in the interest of Jefferson County residents, he would have liked to see a more organized vaccine distribution system established, with the public health service handling the logistics for the county. Another alternative, he said, would be to establish a state-run site in Watertown, or some other convenient place for county residents.
It would appear Mr. Gray’s request was heard.
