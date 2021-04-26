WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccination effort is moving into a new phase, and more clinics are opening around the county.
According to a release from Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, the county will be running two first-dose vaccination clinics next week. The first will be Tuesday, May 4, and will offer 120 first-dose shots of the Moderna vaccine between 4 and 6 p.m. Appointments will be required, and can be made at jcphs.org.
On Thursday, May 6, the county will be offering 200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department at the intersection of Stine and Butterfield Lake roads. Those interested in attending this clinic are asked to make appointments, but walk-ins will be taken as well as long as supplies are available. That clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mr. Gray said that, from this point forward, the county’s collaborative vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College will offer only second-dose appointments.
