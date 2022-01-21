WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will be making changes to the way it sends out local COVID-19 data now that positive cases are being reported from multiple sources to be counted in daily totals.
With people reporting positive results from at-home test kits to the county Public Health Service and Fort Drum also reporting only positive cases to the county — on top of the county administering tests through a partnership with the state — data has been skewed and positivity rate percentages are no longer accurate measures.
The problem came clearly into focus Wednesday when the county reported that 555 COVID tests were administered and they all were positive. County Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, explained that the data had been skewed and while numbers of positive cases did end up matching 555, it was purely coincidental and totals counted came from multiple sources.
“We did administer 555 registered tests that day in the community and some of those tests that were professionally administered and went to labs were negative, but the difference between the positives and negatives was made up by the home tests and Fort Drum and, coincidentally, the two numbers equaled,” he said. “So we had professionally administered tests of 555, but we had three sources of positive tests and those three just happened to equal the same number that were administered that day.”
In order to come up with an accurate percentage for the community’s positivity rate, the negative results need to be included, Mr. Gray said, and that’s why the county is saying positivity rate is ineffective right now because home testing kits have rendered the measure irrelevant. He encouraged people doing home tests to report their positives to the Public Health Service and follow protocols, noting that reporting is important and if someone gets a positive result but is unsure of whether they’ve done the test correctly, they should schedule a PCR test.
“If we continue to report like this, you could see 500 positive tests that day and only 400 tests administered,” Mr. Gray said of the current dissemination of data from the county.
Instead, he said the key figures moving forward will be the number of new cases on a given day, the total number of active cases and the cases per 100,000 residents. Another important factor will be hospitalizations. The revised reports are expected to start being sent out soon, possibly by early next week.
