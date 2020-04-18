WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 51.
The number of people hospitalized remains at two and the number of those recovered stands still at 34, the county stated in a press release.
To date, 1,176 people have been tested for the virus with 1,125 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the release.
There are 22 people in precautionary quarantine and 66 people in mandatory quarantine.
