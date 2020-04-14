WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 47.
The county has reported that 30 people have recovered after having the virus and three people are hospitalized with the virus.
“The number of mandatory quarantine cases continue to drop from a high last Thursday of 129 to today’s (Tuesday’s) 67,” a press release from the county stated. “Precautionary quarantine’s have risen a bit, but that is likely due to a very slow weekend of test reports being forwarded to public health.”
To date, the county has tested a total of 1,065 people with 1,018 negative results. There are no results pending, the press release shows.
There are 14 people in mandatory isolation, 51 people in precautionary quarantine and 67 people in mandatory isolation.
