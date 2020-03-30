WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Services confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in the county Monday afternoon.
The public health service also reported that the patient with the first reported case of the virus has recovered and is discharged from mandatory isolation also on Monday.
To date, there are a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 336 negative results in Jefferson County.
Stephen A. Jennings, public health planner for the county public health service, clarified via email Monday that the recovered person is included in the county’s 12 total confirmed cases, leaving the county with 11 active cases of the virus. Those 11 people are in mandatory quarantine and are all still considered contagious.
“It is important to note that with a significant increase in testing over the last two weeks, only 3.4 percent have been confirmed positive, while 96.6 percent have been confirmed negative,” a release from the public health service said.
Additionally, with rigorous case investigation completed by the Jefferson County Public Health Service on every positive case, there are no relational or county geographic connections between any of the current positive cases.
No positive cases have been hospitalized to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.