Coronavirus

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope. CDC photo

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 42 confirmed cases of the virus, with nine people having recovered after having the virus.

One person in the county is hospitalized due to the virus.

To date, 850 people have been tested with 808 negative results. There are 32 people in mandatory isolation, 101 people in precautionary quarantine and 127 people in mandatory quarantine.

