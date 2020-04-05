WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 34.
To date, 683 people have been tested for the virus, with 649 negative results. There are currently no results pending.
There are 111 people in precautionary isolation, 72 people in mandatory quarantine and 28 people in mandatory isolation.
Six people in the county have recovered after having the virus.
