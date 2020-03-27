WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed the county’s fifth case of COVID-19 on Friday, the public health service announced.
The positive test was confirmed by LapCorp laboratory.
The individual is a Jefferson County resident and is now in mandatory isolation by the county public health service.
To date, there are five confirmed positive cases; and 172 negative in Jefferson County. Under current state Department of Health COVID-19 testing guidance, health care providers are now able to conduct COVID-19 testing without authorization from county health departments.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is working closely with providers to manage patients tested and determine which patients require precautionary quarantine until test results are confirmed.
Currently, there are 124 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine. The Jefferson County Public Health Service continues to work closely with the state Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about testing protocols related to disease transmission.
(1) comment
Information regarding false negatives and false positives with the Covid-19 test.
https://www.fda.gov/media/135662/download
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/index.html
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-testing (a little more user-friendly lay article)
