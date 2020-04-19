WATERTOWN — Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 55.
The number of people having recovered after having the virus has risen by two to 36, but the number of individuals hospitalized with the virus also increased by two to four total cases. There are 15 people in mandatory isolation. This leaves 19 active cases of the virus in the county.
To date, a total of 1,186 people have been tested for the virus with 1,131 negative results. There are no pending results, according to the county’s press release.
There are 17 people in precautionary quarantine and 60 people in mandatory quarantine.
