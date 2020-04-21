WATERTOWN — No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 55 for the third day in a row.
The number of people having recovered after having the virus is 37, and the number of individuals hospitalized with the virus is three. There are 15 people in mandatory isolation.
To date, a total of 1,214 people have been tested for the virus with 1,159 negative results.
There are 23 people in precautionary quarantine and 52 people in mandatory quarantine.
