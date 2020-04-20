WATERTOWN — No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Monday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 55.
The number of people having recovered after having the virus is 36, and the number of individuals hospitalized with the virus is three. There are 16 people in mandatory isolation.
To date, a total of 1,211 people have been tested for the virus with 1,156 negative results.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 60 people in mandatory quarantine.
