WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, so the county’s total number of confirmed cases remains 47.
The county has reported that 31 people have recovered after having the virus and three people are hospitalized with the virus.
To date, the county has tested a total of 1,080 people with 1,033 negative results. There are 16 results pending, the press release shows.
There are 13 people in mandatory isolation, 62 people in precautionary quarantine and 65 people in mandatory isolation.
