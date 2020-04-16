WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed one additional COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 48.
The county has reported that 34 people have recovered after having the virus and two people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
To date, the county has tested a total of 1,111 people with 1,063 negative results.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation, 17 people in precautionary quarantine and 74 people in mandatory isolation.
Close the economy for two months! 48 people have come down with a cold virus! Now there is value for your health dollar!
