WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county has reported a total of 43 confirmed cases of the virus, with a total of 11 people having recovered after having it.
One person in the county is hospitalized due to the virus.
To date, 907 people have been tested with 864 negative results. There are 31 people in mandatory isolation, 82 people in precautionary quarantine and 129 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.