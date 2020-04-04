WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed an additional six cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 26 confirmed cases of the virus.
To date, there have been 599 tests administered with 552 negative results and 21 pending results.
There are 120 people in precautionary quarantine, 50 people in mandatory quarantine and 21 people in mandatory isolation.
Five people in the county have recovered after having the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.