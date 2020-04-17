WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 50.
The county has reported that 34 people have recovered after having the virus and two people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
To date, the county has tested a total of 1,123 people with 1,073 negative results.
There are 14 people in mandatory isolation, 19 people in precautionary quarantine and 80 people in mandatory quarantine.
