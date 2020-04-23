WATERTOWN — Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 57.
The number of people having recovered after having the virus has risen to 45 total recoveries, the county reported.
There are 9 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the virus.
To date, 1,281 people have been tested for the virus with 1,224 negative results.
There are 21 people in precautionary quarantine and 60 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.