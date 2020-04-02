WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed two more COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 16 so far for the county.
In a release from the county administrator’s office, it was noted that of the county’s confirmed cases, five people have recovered from the virus and been discharged from mandatory isolation.
To date, a total of 524 people have been tested in the county, with 446 tests coming back negative, 16 positive and 62 still pending. At this time, there are 28 people under mandatory quarantine and 11 under mandatory isolation.
