WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will be opening a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people aged 65 and older Wednesday at the county’s collaborative clinic at Jefferson Community College.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the county will offer 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 65 and older with an appointment.
On Thursday, the Jefferson County collaborative clinic at JCC will offer second-dose vaccinations to eligible people with appointments from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. From 9 a.m. to just before 10 a.m., the clinic will offer 100 doses to essential workers in vaccination Phase 1B.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the clinic will offer 200 doses to people in Phase 1C, which are individuals with certain underlying health conditions, and people from the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
From noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, the county clinic will offer 200 second doses to people aged 65 and older, and from 2:30 to 6 p.m. will offer 200 doses for essential workers in Phase 1B.
Those eligible for either day’s clinics can sign up at jcphs.org, or if they do not have an internet connection, can call the county Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.
In total on Wednesday and Thursday, the county’s collaborative clinic will vaccinate 1,870 people.
