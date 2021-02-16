WATERTOWN — Roughly 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Jefferson County to accommodate clinics scheduled for later this week have been delayed, in turn disrupting the week’s scheduling until further notice.
According to county Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, there has been an unspecified issue with the shipment for this week and the county is now in the process of tracking down its shipment. It’s not clear what the holdup is, or how long until the issue can be resolved.
It’s unclear right now whether the county will have to cancel its clinics as it will depend on when and if the vaccine shipments can be tracked down.
“It’s going to disrupt the whole week right now,” Mr. Gray said. “It’s a mess right now. Not that we won’t figure it out — it’s not totally out of control — but it’s just gonna be disruptive to say the least.”
The plan for the week, before the vaccine delay, was to move the county’s regularly scheduled vaccine clinic from Thursday and Saturday to Thursday and Friday in order to accommodate Kinney’s clinics for those receiving second doses, which were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday’s clinic was to focus on those aged 65 and older, while Friday was set to accommodate Phase 1B workers and those with comorbidities. The full list of pre-existing conditions can be found on Jefferson County’s website.
Sign ups for the county clinics were to go live on the county website later in the day Tuesday, but will most likely be delayed as well.
Included in the 1,500 doses scheduled to arrive in the county, 100 were set to go to each of the eight Kinney Drugs locations, 400 to the county itself, as well as doses to other vaccine distributors like Samaritan Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital.
