WATERTOWN — More than a year after it began, the state of emergency in Jefferson County ended Tuesday night.
During a special session of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Chairman Scott A. Gray announced the end of the state of emergency meant to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, 458 days after it was declared.
Mr. Gray thanked the county staff, especially those working in the Jefferson County Public Health Service, for their diligence and skill in responding to the pandemic and in keeping the county government running through very uncertain circumstances.
“Our staff have been remarkable,” he said, noting that this was the longest declared state of emergency in Jefferson County history.
The emergency declaration, which was made at 4 p.m. on March 15, 2020, allowed the county to take extraordinary measures to respond to the pandemic, and to institute emergency orders to protect public health.
With the county’s rate of those vaccinated against the virus at 64%, Mr. Gray cautioned that the fight is not over yet, but Jefferson County has still come far. Only two new coronavirus infections were reported in the county Tuesday, and the county-wide positivity rate sat at 1%.
“We still have work to do to get people vaccinated,” Mr. Gray said.
Tuesday’s announcement came as New York state ended almost all pandemic-era restrictions and public health orders, such as cleaning requirements, capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements, as 70% of the population now has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
