WATERTOWN — The chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature issued an executive order on Friday that would allow restaurants in Jefferson County to have outdoor seating under state guidelines.
On Wednesday, the state announced that restaurants could set up tables for outdoor seating after they were closed since March because of the coronavirus.
Chairman Scott A. Gray issued the executive order that allows the eateries to serve food and beverages on their premises under State Liquor Authority guidelines that were put in place as the reopening of Phase II of the local economy.
It also suspends any zoning restrictions for outdoor seating that municipalities in the county have set.
Indoor dining remains closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.