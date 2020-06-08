WATERTOWN — In the past eight days, Jefferson County has experienced 13 overdoses, two of which were fatal, according to a release from the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Of the 13 overdoses, nine happened in the last four days. According to the release, narcotics are the suspected primary drug, however other drugs or a combination of drugs could be causing the overdoses. Six overdoses occurred in the City of Watertown and seven occurred outside the city.
The two fatalities occurred in the City of Watertown over the weekend.
According to data submitted to ODMAP by first responders, overdose activity has steadily risen since March when there were 22 suspected overdoses reported, followed by 27 suspected overdoses reported in April, and 32 suspected overdoses reported in May. Year to date total suspected overdoses are 128.
There have been 12 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 so far in Jefferson County: three in January, one in February, five in March, two in April, and one in May.
Ten of these confirmed deaths, or 83 percent, are due to opioids, according to the release. Nine are attributed specifically to fentanyl.
An additional four overdose fatalities are pending toxicology report confirmation.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities want to remind people that a number of community resources have been established and expanded to help people who have substance use disorders, and for people to access these resources to receive assistance and treatment:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530
ACR Health: (315) 785-8222
Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center - Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours;
and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 of (315) 777-9681
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
To receive Naloxone training and free kits, members of the public can contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY. The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law, which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest due to drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
