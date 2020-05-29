WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Fair — billed as the oldest continuously running fair in the nation — has been canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The 203rd version of the fair was scheduled to take place July 7 to July 12 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
The Jefferson County Agricultural Society, which operates the fair, announced the event’s cancelation Friday.
Robert Simpson, president of the society’s Board of Directors, said in a statement that the uncertainty as to exactly when events such as county agricultural fairs will be allowed, and what restrictions may be placed on this type of event due to the coronavirus outbreak, led to the decision to cancel the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.