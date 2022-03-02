SACKETS HARBOR — As of today, the mask mandate for schools has lifted, giving individuals the choice to either mask up like they have for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, or move on without one — though maybe keeping a spare one handy just in case.
Following Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s press conference Sunday, during which she cited a decrease in several pandemic metrics and an increase in vaccinations among school-aged children as reasons for the decision, it was announced that counties and cities across the state would have the right to require masks in schools in their local jurisdictions; and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks. The change in requirements will apply to all K-12 schools.
Following state and local guidance from health departments and governing bodies, area school districts will allow the mask-wearing choice to be an individual one.
Stephen J. Todd, district superintendent of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, said to his understanding, no school district in Lewis and Jefferson counties would impose its own mask mandate once the state’s is lifted.
In the Sackets Harbor Central School District, a priority will be to make the transition easier for students, staff and parents, being respectful of all viewpoints and providing answers to questions.
“We’ve identified the immunocompromised students and staff so that we can work with families and medical providers to identify the most appropriate short-term and long-term accommodations,” Superintendent Jennifer L. Gaffney said. “We are taking steps to ensure that each staff member and student will feel comfortable wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, and that will include the expectation to be kind and compassionate and respectful of others’ choices.”
Like other area school districts, optional masking doesn’t mean the Sackets district won’t continue with other mitigation strategies like cleaning and disinfection, promotion of staying home when sick, teaching and reinforcing hygiene, social distancing when possible and promoting vaccination. Masks will also still be available in the district, ranging from disposable to N95.
Mrs. Gaffney said she is excited about this next phase as a sign that the north country seems to be emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she thinks it’s time that students get back to a sense of normalcy in the educational environment. As a parent of a high school and middle school student, she said she and her family have had conversations at the dinner table about their comfort levels.
“I’m offering them the opportunity to make the choice for themselves, and they’re gonna play it by ear,” she said. “They’re not sure how they feel yet.”
Kristen M. Lawrence works in the district as a teacher’s aide and also has three kids who attend Sackets: Eden, in 11th grade; Bella in eighth grade; and fourth grader Emma.
“I was actually happy to hear about the lifting of the mandate,” she said. “I know when I talked to my kids about it they were happy as well. We’ve been looking forward to it and hoping for it for a while now. I know at Sackets we take a lot of measures and a lot of protocols, cleaning and making sure that kids are safe, so I’m optimistic on how it will go.”
She said her youngest probably found it the hardest to get used to wearing masks. The thought of wearing masks going into this school year caused both her 14- and 9-year-old a lot of anxiety.
Mrs. Gaffney said there have been questions about whether masks will still be required on the district’s school buses, to which she said mask choice will also be offered on buses. Another question that she gets a lot, particularly from teachers, is whether they’re going to be required to monitor and enforce the masking choices of families.
“We always desire a collaborative approach with parents and guardians. They’ll be encouraged to notify their child’s teacher if they wish for their child to continue wearing a mask, and in the first few days of the transition our teachers will do their best to keep parents apprised if their child is abiding or not by their wishes,” she said. “But I am not going to be placing the responsibility of monitoring and enforcing mask wearing on the teachers. We really need to get back to the true business of just teaching and learning and that’s what we’re really going to be embracing as we move forward.”
Mrs. Gaffney said some parents have concerns about removing masks, thinking it might be too early, and said the school district has to do its best to accommodate all viewpoints. She said she is hopeful that the district’s plan will give parents a sense of ease knowing that the district is not just going through this transition without some thought.
The plan includes contact tracing and the notification of close contacts if a staff member or student tests positive for the coronavirus. The same protocols will remain in place until the state Department of Health advises differently. There will be no formal requirements to modify classroom arrangements at this time, and students and staff will continue to be encouraged to maintain as much distance as their spaces and educational plans allow. The district will continue to keep students apart at a distance of three feet in the cafeteria, and seats are marked accordingly.
In addition, the district will no longer be taking temperatures on the bus or at school doors, but does ask that parents and guardians monitor their children’s health carefully and refrain from sending a child with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher to school.
The district may revert to requiring masks if an outbreak occurs, and it will rely on the guidance and expertise of the Jefferson County Public Health Service and the district’s medical director, Dr. Joseph Gianfagna, to make any determination.
Sonya G. Esposito, a veteran English teacher with the district, said she is excited that students and staff have a choice. Oftentimes, she said she can’t hear kids speaking and they can’t hear her. She feels like she’s constantly yelling to be heard through her mask.
“Our kids are pretty flexible and if we tell them to put their masks on, they’re pretty good about putting them on and keeping them on; I just think that it’s one less thing that they’re going to have to worry about,” Mrs. Esposito said. “It is a little nerve-wracking, like when a kid sneezes I’m sure I’m gonna be a little paranoid, but it’ll be nice to see people’s faces too — half of these kids I don’t even know what they look like.”
She said one of her students on Monday joked with her that come today, when she says to put masks up, they’d be able to say no.
“I started laughing and I said, ‘Hey, I’m just as happy as you are,’” she said. “We were bonding over our hatred of the masks, and I think they forget that we have to wear the masks, too. And because we have to enforce it, they think that we’re all for it, so when they heard me say, ‘I’m just as excited to get rid of these masks,’ they were a little bit surprised.”
Turning 18 soon, senior Molly M. Miller has mixed feelings about the mandate lift and said that while she doesn’t think it’s the greatest idea, she thinks that it’s something that should be tried because people aren’t going to want to wear masks for the rest of their lives.
“In school I’d say that I am probably still going to wear one as much as I have been for the past few months, but if I were to walk into school and forget one in my car or something, then I wouldn’t really worry too much about it,” she said.
Ms. Miller said she knows people who feel both ways about lifting the mandate, some all for it and others a bit cautious. She said she is interested to see how this may affect senior activities like prom and graduation. She said she’s also curious about what things will look like next year going into college as a freshman.
After graduation, fellow Sackets senior Valentine V. Castro will attend Jefferson Community College, then SUNY Potsdam. Nervous but excited for the change, he said he has more hope for a “normal” college experience following positive steps forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the lifting of the mask mandate. But he will most likely wait before going fully unmasked at school.
“I’m feeling glad that while we’re not out of the pandemic, it’s getting a little bit better,” he said. “I’m just kind of upset that we’re going the more dangerous route, which is just taking everything off, but I’m looking forward to our senior trip not having to wear a mask going to Boston and also prom without a mask.”
Like the Sackets Harbor Central School District and others in the area, the South Jefferson Central School District will embrace the mask option going forward.
Jennifer L. Crowther, a South Jefferson parent who remains more reserved when it comes to doing away with masking, said it feels like it’s too soon, and she will probably have her daughter, 11, and son, 9, continue to wear masks for a bit longer just to be safe.
“It needs to happen eventually, but I felt like it was a little too soon right now, especially after we just had a winter break and a lot of people traveled,” Mrs. Crowther said. “People are sick of the pandemic, I’m sick of the pandemic, but I feel like when they could open the windows would have been more appropriate like April or May time because I’m concerned about the ventilation systems in our schools.”
Another of Mrs. Crowther’s concerns is if her kids are wearing masks and other kids aren’t wearing masks, that there will be division between the two groups, that students could be left out of things. She said she is also worried about COVID-19 case numbers rising due to the lifting of the mandate and would like to see a contingency plan.
District Superintendent Scott B. Slater could not be reached for comment Tuesday regarding the district’s plans moving forward.
Zephyr T. Patton, a South Jefferson junior, said he is in favor of lifting the mandate as he’s seen it take a toll on students and kids of all ages.
“I read a thing about the lowering standards of grades because children couldn’t learn pronunciation of words and all sorts of stuff because they can’t see facial expressions,” he said. “I feel like that’s a huge part of everyday life and communication with other people around us.”
Knowing some of his fellow classmates may have concerns regarding masks, he noted that his friends share his views and are ready to be able to not wear their masks anymore.
“I understand that people are scared, but I feel like we can’t live our whole lives in fear,” he said.
Mr. Patton said that learning online during the pandemic helped him get into a different mindset to tackle work and still keep up with homework and other activities. He said he went from being in the 80s with grades in middle school and during his freshman year, to pulling mid to high 90s since going remote when schools closed.
“I feel like it’s something that we’ll always remember and definitely has had a big impact on the way we look at life,” he said of the pandemic. “I just hope that people can try to get back on with their lives and the things that they’ve been missing out on. … I know there will never be a, per se, normal again, but as close as we can get to it.”
The Watertown City School District will make sure no one will be singled out for making an individual choice.
District parent and teacher Mackenzie M. Dickinson, who teaches ENL, or English as a new language, said that as a parent there’s always concern, but she’s going to let her three kids, 11th grader Matthew, sixth grader Molly and eighth grader Marra, choose.
“If they want to wear their masks I will support that, and if they don’t I also support that,” she said. “Wearing masks was never an issue for them, it just was what was expected. And then now taking them off I think they’re hesitant just because of the unknown. My oldest already said that he will probably continue to wear his until he’s more comfortable; the other two I really don’t know.”
Just as she will respect and support the decisions of her children, Mrs. Dickinson said she will respect those of her students.
Eric J. Peters, who teaches ninth grade global history and 12th grade economics, said he is comfortable with the lifting of mandate and is confident his students are as well.
“Myself, whether at my desk, or say in front of the class with a distance away from the kids, I’ll be comfortable without it. But any interactions if I’m close to the students as a whole group I’m still probably going to be cautious and have my mask available,” he said. “I’ve talked to a few other teachers about it, and I think they have pretty much the same views I have.”
Mr. Peters noted that the student body overall has been really good about masking, and that while there may be a few who are going to be cautious, students are looking forward to unmasking and seeing how it goes.
Sarah L. Carpenter, a third grade teacher at Knickerbocker Elementary, has two kids of her own in the district and believes that things are moving in the right direction. She said she thinks it will be nice for her kids, junior Morgin and seventh grader Brady Richards, to go to school and not have to wear a mask.
“Now that mandate has been lifted, they’re a little nervous actually because I think that’s become the norm for them,” she said.
Tuesday morning, her third grade class was asked how many would still like to continue to wear their masks after the mandate is lifted, to which not one child raised their hand. One young student said that they felt they’d been wearing their mask for 30 years, not just two. In Constance Hudson’s fourth grade class, when asked the same question, all but one young boy said they’d be happy to see the masks go, though they’d keep a spare in their backpacks just in case. One student said not having to wear a mask would feel like recess every day.
According to Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr, the district will not be policing kids whose parents want them to continue wearing masks as there are too many students for this to be feasible. The district will also strive to make sure that students who choose to continue wearing their masks will not be treated any differently than those who go maskless, and vice versa.
“Supporting students through the shift to a mask-optional school environment is a priority,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “To that end, it’s important that parents and guardians make decisions involving their children. We encourage them to share with their children what their expectations are around mask wearing and why, as well as why others may choose differently.”
Mrs. LaBarr said what the district needs to do right now is support students and staff through this shift in the next several days because not everyone is ready to move forward at the same pace. She noted during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting that the district’s staff and students in the community have been through a lot in the past two years, but there’s still factors that need to be considered moving forward. Further guidance about details like physical distancing from the state Department of Health had not been released at the time of the meeting, Mrs. LaBarr said.
“The Department of Health filed and posted the emergency regulations dealing with the continued obligation to report to the Department of Health portal daily,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen with contact tracing because when you remove masks, that does change things up a little bit, so we’re waiting for that guidance and when we get it we’ll work with it.”
Even amid what is being viewed as a positive change for the future, Mrs. LaBarr said that what must remain at the forefront are staff and students, that it has been a long two years and while she’s hopeful that the worst isover, there’s still a lot of work ahead and there could be more changes.
“Just when we get comfortable with change, another change comes along, so we all just need to lean in together and be proud of all of our staff, our students, our community for working together,” Mrs. LaBarr said. “It hasn’t been easy, but we need to continue to work together — we’re almost there.”
