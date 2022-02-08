WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service on Tuesday issued its COVID-19 index report for January.
Of the 152 total COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County since the pandemic began, seven of those occurred last month, according to the latest Public Health Service index.
As pointed out in the report, no vaccinated individuals in the county died of COVID-19 in January. Of the individuals who died of COVID-19 and were unvaccinated, one had a significant pre-existing condition.
The report also noted that total male and female death numbers on the December 2021 index were inadvertently transposed and have now been corrected as 81 males and 71 females.
Because vaccine efficacy is waning, risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals, and Public Health continues to stress the importance of immunocompromised people receiving a third dose, and urges all eligible people receive a booster dose as soon as possible.
A total of 93,212 county residents, or 84.8% of the total population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through Jan. 31. A total of 28,987 had received booster shots by the same date. The number of fully vaccinated residents as of Jan. 31 was 78,132. The county’s community transmission level remains high.
An isolation period of five days is recommended for people infected with the coronavirus who are asymptomatic or mildly ill during peak infectiousness. If asymptomatic at the end of five days or symptoms are resolving, isolation ends. Masks should then be worn for an additional five days.
A 10-day isolation period is still required for childcare workers and non-school-aged children, immunocompromised people, and others who cannot wear masks.
For those not vaccinated and those vaccinated with initial doses but not with booster shots, the county adopted a five-day quarantine period last month, with the expectation that people will wear masks when around others for an additional five days.
If asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and boosted, with the booster administered at least two weeks prior to the first date of close contact, a quarantine is not required. Close contact means a person has been within six feet of the infected person for a total of at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Those who test positive using at-home tests can enter their results at www.jcphs.org or call 315-786-3730. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, are asked to not leave their homes except to receive medical care.
