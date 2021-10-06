WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators on Tuesday voted to pass a resolution decrying COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The measure, which is a nonbinding resolution expressing distaste for COVID-19 vaccine mandates promulgated by federal, state or local governments, passed 13-1, with only Legislator Michael A. Montigelli, R-Black River, voting against it.
Mr. Montigelli shared an anecdote to explain his no vote. He told a story about a group of people on a boat, all staying in separate cabins. One of the travelers decided to drill a hole through the floor of his cabin, allowing water to rush into the boat. His co-travelers expressed alarm, but the man insisted he was allowed to do what he likes in his cabin.
“Personal choice only goes so far when we’re all in the same boat,” he said.
Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, spoke in support of the resolution, saying vaccine mandates represent government overreach, and the mortality rate for COVID-19 isn’t high enough to warrant a mandate.
The COVID-19 global mortality rate is about 3.4%, compared to 1% for the influenza virus.
Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, said he viewed it as baffling that the state government would mandate vaccines for medical workers, under threat of termination, when those same workers have operated during 18 months of the pandemic and should be regarded as heroes.
Legislator John D. Peck, R-Carthage, agreed.
“We’re at a point where people understand the risks, they understand what will happen if they don’t take a vaccine,” he said.
A similar resolution opposing vaccine mandates passed the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators 12-3 on Monday.
Jefferson County reported 83 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,424. There are 22 people in the hospital due to the virus, an increase of three from Tuesday. The county has experienced COVID-19-related 92 deaths.
