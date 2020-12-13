WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported its seventh COVID-related death Sunday on top of 80 new COVID-19 cases — its largest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.
Sunday’s new death brings the tri-county region’s virus death toll to 35. Jefferson County logged its first virus-related death over the summer — July 30.
Between Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, another 103 COVID-19 cases were logged Sunday as well. This story will be updated when Lewis County’s numbers become available.
Jefferson County added an additional 80 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,333.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 43 and now stands at 1,038. There are 275 people in mandatory isolation and 13 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Saturday, resulting in 288 known active cases in the county.
There are 457 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,153 people in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 23 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,443.
Sixteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
The remaining items monitored, such as known active cases, isolations and tests, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
As of Friday, 23 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
