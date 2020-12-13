WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported its seventh COVID-related death Sunday on top of 82 new COVID-19 cases — its largest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.
Sunday’s new death brings the tri-county region’s virus death toll to 35. Jefferson County reported its first virus-related death July 30.
“Every time we have to advise our community of such a tragedy it just takes the wind out of the sails of our front line public health workers who grieve for the family of those who have passed,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in a release.
The tri-county region also logged an additional 111 COVID-19 cases Sunday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added an additional 82 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,333.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 43 and now stands at 1,038. There are 275 people in mandatory isolation and 13 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Saturday, resulting in 288 known active cases in the county.
There are 457 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,153 people are in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 23 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,443.
Sixteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
The remaining items monitored, such as known active cases, isolations and tests, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
As of Friday, 23 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 497.
A total of 123 individuals are currently in isolation, 11 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Saturday.
A total of 369 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 15 from Saturday, resulting in 123 known active cases in the county. There are 755 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,045 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,530 results have come back negative and 18 results are still pending.
Five people in the county have died from the disease.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of COVID-19 cases Jefferson County reported Sunday.
