WATERTOWN — Earlier this week, Jefferson County hosted a free, community-wide mass COVID-19 testing event, which resulted in nearly 1,000 tests being administered following an anticipated spike in positive cases.
The county hosted the testing event on Monday and Tuesday in collaboration with Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, the Jefferson County Public Health Service and the state Department of Health.
To the knowledge of Jefferson County Public Health Planner Stephen A. Jennings, all available appointments were booked both days. On Monday, Samaritan Medical Center tested 416 people, while Carthage Area Hospital tested another 44. On Tuesday, Samaritan tested 402 and Carthage another 116 — a grand total of 978 individuals were tested during the two-day event.
“... following the Thanksgiving holiday, (we) wanted to increase testing as a way to control identification of positive cases, anticipating an increase in positive cases because of this exercise,” Mr. Jennings said. “This will likely create a significant workload for our communicable disease nurses and staff working in our contract tracing operation, however, it should also allow us to control and reduce disease spread in the coming weeks.”
Test results will be provided by DOH’s lab vendor, BioReference, and will be provided within a few days. Any community member who receives a positive test result will be contacted by the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which will provide details and begin the contact tracing process.
According to Mr. Jennings, those in the county are always assessing actions to take to control the disease’s spread, so if this recent exercise has a positive impact, another mass testing event would be considered for the future.
Jefferson County is no longer publicizing locations of spread due to the fact that COVID-19 is widespread and anyone can contract the virus from anyone, or anywhere. Mr. Jennings noted that the county has seen a tremendous increase the last few weeks in family to family member transmissions, as well as transmissions from small gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinners.
“Doing these types of exercises, especially after a week where we know people gathered at Thanksgiving dinners without masking, is critical to control disease spread,” Mr. Jennings said. “It is an exercise akin to setting a backfire to control a forest fire.
“We want to create the line that stops disease spread, and we do it by increasing testing,” he added, “and then increasing the volume of positive cases and numbers of people to quarantine so that disease spread is controlled and reduced.”
