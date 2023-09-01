WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health is not anticipating a mask notice after Samaritan Health announced it will be requiring masks in its facilities.
Masks will be required in all patient, and resident-facing areas of the health system due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Faith E. Lustik, director of preventive services at the county health department, said it is unclear how many positive cases the county has because home-testing has become the new norm and is not reportable, she said.
Instead of using positive tests as an indicator, Jefferson County Public Health will use hospitalizations from coronavirus infections and wastewater testing for traces of the virus.
According to the state’s COVID-19 wastewater surveillance, West Carthage, Fort Drum, the town of Rutland, town of Leray and city of Watertown all have a high coronavirus detection level.
Data on the state Department of Health website shows that on Thursday, there were a total of 25 people hospitalized in the north country region, with one person in the ICU.
Samaritan Health’s mask mandate went took effect Friday after the hospital tracked data from inpatient COVID-19 positivity rates, emergency department COVID-19 positivity rates, staff positivity rates, the county’s positivity rates and local wastewater surveillance. All five of these are higher than Samaritan’s metrics for not wearing a mask, resulting in the mandate.
Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communications and public relations for Samaritan Health said that by looking at those metrics, they have seen a steady upward trend. Unlike in the past when numbers had gone up, but then back down, this time they have tracked a steady increase.
“At that point we really did decide with school going back into session, with the holiday weekend, it really was the opportune time to be cautious and to start to mask,” she said.
Other hospitals, including Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and Oswego Hospital, have also recently reinstated their mask mandates, which made it less surprising for staff, DiStefano said.
Having someone contract the coronavirus or any other virus, would create a hole that would likely become difficult to fill, DiStefano said.
“With the national labor shortage across the country, we need to keep our staff and our caregivers as healthy as possible,” she said.
She said that over the last few months, there hasn’t been a time when there wasn’t someone in the hospital with COVID-19. If COVID-19 did go away, it was only for a few weeks.
“We’ve steadily had COVID-positive patients,” she said.
An increase in respiratory illnesses is something the county health department is watching.
“As we approach fall, we always have that increase of any respiratory illness because people are inside …” Lustik said. “We’re always on the lookout and watching all these statistics and what’s going on in the community so that we can react.”
Public health continues to encourage people to get vaccinated, wash hands and stay home when they are sick. The department is continuing the same messaging used through the pandemic and even before the pandemic.
Lustik said the hope is that COVID will become more of a pattern of when they can expect cases to rise in the fall, similar to the flu.
“We’re just trying to be really cautious, the last thing we want to do is see the numbers rise,” DiStefano said. “If we can do our part to help, this is definitely it.”
Masks will be provided at Samaritan locations for those who don’t have one.
It is unclear how long the masking policy will be in place. Samaritan will update data every week and will look at the trends.
