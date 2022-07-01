WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that everyone ages 6 months and older receive a primary series of coronavirus vaccinations. Effective June 18, children ages 6 months through 4 years old were added to pediatric vaccine approval.
The county will host a Moderna clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson County Public Health Service, 531 Meade St. Second shots will be given on Aug. 4, and appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at Thursday’s clinic.
A Pfizer clinic is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday also at Public Health. Second shots will be given on July 28 and appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at Thursday’s clinic. Third shots will be eight weeks later, with the clinic date and time to be determined.
A 15-minute waiting period is required following each vaccination. Those interested in booking an appointment can register for one of Thursday’s clinics via the Jefferson County Public Health Service webpage at www.jcphs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.