WATERTOWN — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, the north country is feeling the effects as Jefferson County expects to soon be designated as an area of substantial community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, the county is listed in the moderate transmission category.
To be classified as an area of substantial transmission means for every 100,000 people, between 50 and 99 new cases were added in the last week. According to the CDC’s website, Jefferson County has an estimated population of 109,834 and saw 45 cases from Tuesday, July 27 to this past Tuesday. Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are still currently listed as moderate, but as of Thursday afternoon, Lewis County’s designation was bumped up to a high rate of transmission.
The CDC recently recommended that everyone, even fully vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in areas with substantial risk of transmission, but Jefferson County will not enforce anything for the time being.
“We’re reinforcing the message: you should be wearing masks, you should be following CDC guidance, which is masking up indoors,” Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislatures, Scott A. Gray said. “Asking people to follow what CDC recommends, it’s not a mandate, nothing is a directive or a mandate until it comes from the Department of Health and others.”
As he has before, he noted the importance of vaccines for limiting the spread of the virus and helping to eliminate the problem.
According to data supplied by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, 61.2% of all New Yorker’s have had at least one COVID vaccination dose so far. North country percentages of at least one dose are 65, 43.8 and 52.4% for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, respectively.
Mr. Gray said that because Jefferson County is well vaccinated, comparatively, that could have helped to push back the classification as an area of substantial transmission a bit.
Mr. Gray said the county is keeping an eye on the situation, watching total numbers of cases, the positivity rate, hospitalizations and other key indicators.
In a regular, twice-weekly report from County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III, it was noted that from Monday to Thursday, the county’s positivity rate had increased from 2% to 2.6%.
“While we have not yet been assigned either of those designations by the CDC [substantial or high], the number of counties falling under the CDC’s watch has dramatically increased in only a few short days,” Mr. Hagemann said in the report. “You can draw your own conclusions as to when our experiences merit such a designation.”
Over the past three days, the number of tests processed in the county was 690, with 654 of them being negative, meaning the number of positive tests to record over that time period stands at 36. Hospitalizations have now grown to seven, with an additional four cases since Monday.
“We must become more vigilant in helping to fight off this pandemic because it does have the potential of returning to the north country in a forceful way,” Mr. Hagemann said at the end of his report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.