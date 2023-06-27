WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health has issued a substance poisoning/overdose warning after four known poisonings/overdoses in the county within the past 24 hours.
All overdoses were non-fatal.
Public Health says people using substances including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and xylazine must know that “no substance is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and/or xylazine.”
They say the suspected substance used in the overdoses in the past 24 hours is heroin mixed with fentanyl.
So far this year there have been 12 confirmed overdose deaths in the county — one in January, one in February, four in March, three in April and three in May.
Ten of those deaths are due to opioids, with nine attributed to fentanyl.
Public Health said there are no additional suspected overdose fatalities pending toxicology confirmation.
The department lists the following places and phone numbers as resources for people with substance-use disorders:
Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460
Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530 ACR Health: 315-785-8222 Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060
Samaritan Medical Center, social worker on call: 315-785-4516
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: 315-785-8703 during business hours and 315-785-8708 nights and weekends.
Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681
Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 46736
People can also get naloxone/Narcan training and free kits by contacting Credo, ACR Health or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.
New York’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest of drug possession if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they see someone overdosing.
