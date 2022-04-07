WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Public Health Service has issued its COVID-19 report for March.
Of the 163 total COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County since the pandemic began, four of those occurred last month, according to the latest Public Health Service index.
Three vaccinated individuals in the county died of COVID-19 in March. Of those people, one had significant preexisting conditions and the remaining two did not have significant preexisting conditions but were fully vaccinated over a year ago and were not boosted. The one unvaccinated individual who died of COVID-19 had a significant preexisting condition.
Because vaccine efficacy is waning, risk of contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals, and Public Health continues to stress the importance of immunocompromised people receiving a third dose, and urges all eligible people to receive a booster dose as soon as possible.
A total of 95,377 county residents, or 86.8% of the total population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through March 31. A total of 31,674 had received booster shots by the same date. Fully vaccinated residents, with boosters, as of March 31 was 39.4% of the total population. The county’s community transmission level remains low.
An isolation period of five days is recommended for people infected with the coronavirus who are asymptomatic or mildly ill during peak infectiousness. If asymptomatic at the end of five days or symptoms are resolving, isolation ends. Masks should then be worn for an additional five days.
A 10-day isolation period is still required for child care workers and non-school-aged children, immunocompromised people, and others who cannot wear masks.
For those not vaccinated and those vaccinated with initial doses but not with booster shots, the county adopted a five-day quarantine period last month, with the expectation that people will wear masks when around others for an additional five days.
If asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and boosted, with the booster administered at least two weeks prior to the first date of close contact, a quarantine is not required. Close contact means a person has been within six feet of the infected person for a total of at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
Those who test positive using at-home tests can enter their results at www.jcphs.org or call 315-786-3730. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms, are asked to not leave their homes except to receive medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.