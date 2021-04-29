WATERTOWN — Jefferson County health officials are warning people not to confuse seasonal allergies with COVID-19.
Cough, headache, sore throat and congestion — all symptoms that typically come with the start of allergy season, but could actually be symptoms of COVID-19.
In a news release from the Jefferson County Public Health Service, officials said they’ve seen a number of cases where a person with symptoms of COVID-19 has continued to go to work or socialize for a number of days before getting a test for the virus.
“Many positive cases are reporting that they assumed their symptoms were caused by allergies so they did not isolate,” the release stated.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, headache, sore throat and congestion, as well as fever, chills, body aches, and a loss of taste or smell.
