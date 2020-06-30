WATERTOWN — A Jefferson County official says the county is getting numerous complaints that Walmart is not following the state’s social distancing rules for the coronavirus.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature and a member of the Control Room group overseeing the north region’s reopening, said Tuesday that the state is reviewing complaints that Walmart is not complying with social distancing rules at stores throughout the state.
The county is receiving complaints on a daily basis about Walmart in regards to overcapacity at its local stores, social distancing and that both customers and employees are not wearing facial coverings, he said.
Mr. Gray said “by all appearances” Walmart is ignoring the state’s guidelines and “not enforcing” the social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It looks like Walmart is not asking customers to wear masks, he said.
“It appears that they’re just going through the motions,” he said.
As the result of the complaints, the county is sending out letters to big-box retailers telling the businesses to follow Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders about social distancing.
Since the guidelines were put into place in March, the state has forwarded numerous complaints to the county about north country businesses failing to comply with the guidelines.
Mr. Gray said the county has a five-inch-thick mound of complaints about local businesses, including “a sporadic” number of restaurants, that haven’t followed the executive order for customers to wear masks or comply with six-foot social distancing.
When notified about a business, the county sends out letters of reminders that everyone needs to do their part in preventing the spread of the virus.
There also have been restaurants that have ordered customers to wear a mask or they won’t be served, Mr. Gray said.
Walmart corporate officials in Arkansas could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.