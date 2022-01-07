Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.