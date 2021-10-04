WATERTOWN — About 70% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Jefferson County during September were unvaccinated, public health officials said Monday in sharing details about the county’s recent COVID-19 trends.
According to the September “Monthly Index” released by the Jefferson County Public Health Service, 55 people were discharged from county hospitals after being treated for COVID-19 between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.
Of those 55 people, 39, or about 70%, were unvaccinated. The remaining 30%, or 16 people, were vaccinated and experienced breakthrough infections.
Most patients were aged between 40 and 50, with a very small percentage of patients age 80 or above.
This information comes after both St. Lawrence County and Lewis County also began releasing more information on the vaccination status of COVID patients.
The report also details Jefferson County’s vaccination rate as it stood on Sept. 30, with 70.7% of the county’s total population with at least one dose and 59.9% fully vaccinated.
For the eligible population — that is residents over the age of 12 — 85.2% of the population has at least one dose and 72.2% are fully vaccinated.
The JCPHS has been paying to monitor wastewater for the city of Watertown and the villages of Carthage and West Carthage as well. According to the September report, both of the most recent wastewater tests came back with a high level of COVID-19 virus, indicating active transmission of the virus among the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.