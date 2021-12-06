WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health released a new report Monday detailing data collected for November.
The county’s November report continues to include a delineation of mortality data from the beginning of the pandemic to present, as well as a graphic of November hospital and community deaths due to COVID-19 and vaccination status of those who died.
According to the report, of the 23 people who died of COVID last month, all who were vaccinated and died had significant preexisting conditions, along with four of the unvaccinated who also had significant preexisting conditions.
Of the total number who died last month, 14 were unvaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated. A total of 132 county residents have died from COVID since the pandemic began.
Just over 76% of county residents have had at least one vaccine dose, while about 64% are fully vaccinated. The seven-day average as of Nov. 30 showed a COVID-19 positivity rate in the county of 12.4%.
Because vaccine efficacy is waning, risk for contracting COVID-19 is increasing in fully vaccinated individuals. According to Monday’s report, officials say it is imperative that immunocompromised individuals receive a third dose of their chosen vaccine, and that all eligible receive a booster dose as soon as possible. Immunocompromised individuals can receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose. Eligible individuals for a booster dose can receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months after the second shot. Those who received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after the first shot.
In addition to obtaining vaccines, the report notes that it remains critically important that everyone follow and practice CDC prevention guidance, including masking when in public; distancing in public, at school, and in the workplace; and disinfecting and sanitizing commonly touched areas. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and if they need to be tested, they’re encouraged to visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-sitenear-you to find a testing site.
