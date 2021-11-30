WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday while also recording its highest number of new virus cases in a single day since the onset of the pandemic.
The tri-county area reported a total of 331 new virus cases Tuesday.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring its total number of COVID-19 deaths to 130. The county also reported 165 new cases, surpassing its previous highest one-day total of 153 reported Nov. 18. Prior to that, the previous highest one-day total was 144 new infections, reported Jan. 14.
The county has now reported a total of 13,198 positive results. COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased by six Tuesday, to 27 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 146 new cases, bringing its total to 14,973. Thirty-five people are hospitalized, an increase of six patients from Monday and an increase of 15 since Friday. The county has experienced 143 deaths.
Lewis County reported 20 cases, for a total of 3,860. Thirteen people are hospitalized, down three from Monday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
