WATERTOWN — The county administrator on Thursday reported the first death due to COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
“Regrettably, this is a day that we had hoped would never come,” Robert F. Hagemann, the county administrator wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “I must inform you that we’ve now had our first death to report.”
There were no new positive cases to report for the third consecutive day, and the number of recovered cases has increased by five for a new total of 163, he wrote in the email.
“We must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize the spread of this terrible virus by continuing to exercise social distancing and wearing a mask when in public,” Mr. Hagemann wrote. “Hopefully, this will be the only time that we’ll have to advise you of such a tragic matter involving one of our residents.”
According to the same release, there are now 20 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 21 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested is now at 12,401, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 12,216 results have been returned negative.
There are 776 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 48 people in mandatory quarantine.
