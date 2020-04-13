WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday, but report the number of virus recoveries has climbed by five to 30.
The county has reported a total of 46 confirmed cases of the virus, but with 30 recoveries, there are now 16 active cases left in the county.
Twelve people remain in mandatory isolation and four people are hospitalized.
Twenty-five additional tests have been administered, bringing the total number of people tested to 1,037. There have been 991 negative results.
There are 32 people in precautionary quarantine and 94 people in mandatory quarantine.
