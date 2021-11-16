WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, raising the tri-county area’s death toll since the onset of the pandemic to over 300 people.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring its total number of deaths to 125. St. Lawrence County has experienced 141 COVID-19 deaths, and Lewis County has experienced 35 deaths, bringing the tri-county area’s total death toll to 301. The area also reported a total of 221 new cases of the virus Tuesday.
Jefferson County reported 98 new cases, bringing its total to 12,004. There are 19 people hospitalized due to the virus, unchanged from Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 96 new virus cases, for a total of 13,678. Twenty people are in the hospital, down two from Monday.
Lewis County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 3,575. Sixteen people are hospitalized, up three from Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.