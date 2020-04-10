WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The county has reported a total of 43 confirmed cases of the virus, with a total of 15 people having recovered after having it.
One person in the county is hospitalized due to the virus.
To date, 912 people have been tested with 869 negative results. There are 27 people in mandatory isolation, 87 people in precautionary quarantine and 121 people in mandatory quarantine.
