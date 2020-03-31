WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday, but said three people have recovered after having the virus.
To date, there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the county; 339 people have tested negative for the virus and there are 74 results pending.
Nine people remain in mandatory isolation, 23 in mandatory quarantine and 81 in precautionary quarantine.
