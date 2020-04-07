WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 41 confirmed cases of the virus.
One person in the county is hospitalized due to the virus.
To date, 746 people have been tested with 705 negative results. There are 33 people in mandatory isolation, 116 people in precautionary quarantine and 122 people in mandatory quarantine.
Seven people in the county have recovered after having the virus.
